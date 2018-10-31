AurumCoin (AU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $725.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $9.43 or 0.00149932 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.33 or 0.09532426 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,083 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

