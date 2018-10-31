Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Trading Up 6.5%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 694,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 925,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 228.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $68,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,477.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,197 shares of company stock worth $2,409,566. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,912,000 after buying an additional 637,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

