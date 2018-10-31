BaaSid Market Cap Tops $0.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $63,468.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00243042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $599.60 or 0.09536699 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012181 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid launched on February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

