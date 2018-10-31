Birds (BIRDS) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded down 42.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Birds has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Birds coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Birds has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.41 or 0.09533737 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Birds Coin Profile

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Buying and Selling Birds

Birds can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

