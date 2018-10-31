BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $49,622.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243439 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.13 or 0.09529331 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.