Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $32.13 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,958,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,543,000 after purchasing an additional 401,218 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 42.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.41. 39,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,845. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.