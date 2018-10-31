Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post $253.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $230.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $991.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.40 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $495,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,502.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period.

TCBI stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. 8,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

