Brokerages Set Team, Inc. (TISI) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

TISI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Team from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,010. Team has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Team had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $343.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Team will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 98.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

