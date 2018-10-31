CAI International (CAI) Trading 21.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) shares traded up 21.6% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $24.91. 592,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 235,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

CAI International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,447,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of CAI International by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 335,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,423 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $389.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.56.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

