Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Upgraded to Buy at Haywood Securities

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CSFFF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 98,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,557. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 3.29.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada.

