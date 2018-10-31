Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Macquarie set a $55.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

