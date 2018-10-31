Carvana (CVNA) Bonds Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) bonds rose 1.6% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 8.875% coupon and will mature on October 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.00 and were trading at $95.64 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $52.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Carvana stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -0.98.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $475.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 203,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $9,376,803.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,593,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,471,036 shares of company stock worth $151,403,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carvana by 61.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

