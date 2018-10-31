Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $271.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $269.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

CBOE stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 34,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,417. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after buying an additional 1,364,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13,004.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 670,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,457 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 708,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 292,755 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.