China New Borun (BORN) and CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) and CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

China New Borun has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China New Borun and CARLSBERG AS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun N/A N/A N/A CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. China New Borun does not pay a dividend. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China New Borun and CARLSBERG AS/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A CARLSBERG AS/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China New Borun and CARLSBERG AS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun $327.64 million 0.08 $27.04 million N/A N/A CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.40 $191.24 million $0.98 22.53

CARLSBERG AS/S has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Summary

CARLSBERG AS/S beats China New Borun on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China New Borun

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

