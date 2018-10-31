Chronologic (DAY) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00018761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $912,292.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00148974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.73 or 0.09507022 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,079,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,404 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

