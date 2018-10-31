Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 147,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,857. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,333,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 136,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

