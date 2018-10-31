Comparing Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) & Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (BIO.B)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.99%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 193.47 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -12.88 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B $2.16 billion 3.75 $122.24 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Volatility & Risk

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -1,405.87% -67.75% -43.99% Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 44.77% 4.23% 2.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

