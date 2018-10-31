Concierge Coin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CCC)

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Concierge Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concierge Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,317.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concierge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concierge Coin Coin Profile

Concierge Coin was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 879,059 coins. The official website for Concierge Coin is www.conciergecoin.net. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concierge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

