Container Store Group (TCS) Shares Down 41.2% After Earnings Miss

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shares were down 41.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 3,810,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,187% from the average daily volume of 295,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $224.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Container Store Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $467.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

