Credit Tag Chain (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $97,352.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OEX and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.02414014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00636095 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023919 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00022595 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 912,615,984 coins and its circulating supply is 39,010,796 coins. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Trading

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credit Tag Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

