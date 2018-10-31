Crown Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00006242 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $48,902.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.06716465 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.01002119 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00048763 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 20,681,321 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.