Cryolife (CRY) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.5-262.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.68 million.Cryolife also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.30-0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 281,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,599. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cryolife has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $98,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,702 in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

