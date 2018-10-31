Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.00 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $64,151.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148799 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00243361 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.41 or 0.09533737 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur’s genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,320,211,595 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

