CVD Equipment (CVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.06

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 11313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Rosenbaum bought 5,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 154.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 144,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.