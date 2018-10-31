Dana (DAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

DAN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68. Dana has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Dana by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.