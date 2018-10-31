Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 90946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.54). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.