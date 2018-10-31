E. W. Scripps (SSP) Director Purchases $38,983.62 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Director Charles L. Barmonde purchased 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $38,983.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $281,935.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SSP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,670. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. E. W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $15.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.