Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) & Evans & Sutherland Computer (ESCC) Head to Head Survey

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electro Scientific Industries and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 35.60% 47.09% 32.30% Evans & Sutherland Computer 6.60% 59.28% 7.95%

Risk & Volatility

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.69 $116.22 million $2.68 10.82 Evans & Sutherland Computer $30.51 million 0.35 $1.48 million N/A N/A

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.