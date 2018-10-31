Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Stake Lifted by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Evans Bancorp accounts for 4.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 93.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 26.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

