Express Scripts (ESRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.63

Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $96.97, with a volume of 4238860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 11.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX)

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

