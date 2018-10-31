Extreme Networks (EXTR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.55. 1,882,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,210,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $614.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $47,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 925.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,381,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,768,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 731.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 890,753 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

