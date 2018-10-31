Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-6.24 for the period.

NYSE FRT traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $124.05. 988,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.54.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

