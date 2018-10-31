Fitbit (FIT) Stock Price Up 7%

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)’s share price was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 10,576,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,975,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Friday, September 21st. MED raised shares of Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $976.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,288.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,550 in the last three months. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fitbit by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,302,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,045 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 240,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

