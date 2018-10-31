Fox Factory (FOXF) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.11 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.21 EPS.

FOXF traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. 307,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,852. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,917.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

