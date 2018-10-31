Fox Factory (FOXF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.16 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $73.10.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $579,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $459,226.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

