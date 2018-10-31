Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (FLIA)

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of BATS FLIA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.21.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.