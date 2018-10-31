Franks International (FI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Franks International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Franks International in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NYSE FI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 444,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,391. Franks International has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Franks International had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $132.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kendall Garrett Mosing sold 3,361,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $26,720,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 177,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $1,564,057.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,944,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,717,862 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,128,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,875,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 657.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 71.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 572,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

