Game Stars Hits One Day Trading Volume of $694,180.00 (GST)

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Game Stars token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Game Stars has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Game Stars has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $694,180.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.03141708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.99 or 0.06727804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00786672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.01647378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.01837243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00416873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Game Stars Token Profile

Game Stars (CRYPTO:GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. Game Stars’ official website is gamestars.io. Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars.

Game Stars Token Trading

Game Stars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

