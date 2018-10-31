General Motors (GM) Shares Up 9.1% on Strong Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.59. 37,763,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 12,604,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get General Motors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $924,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,075,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 413,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.