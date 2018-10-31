GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVAL. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 178,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,859. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

