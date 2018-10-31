Harsco (HSC) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. Harsco also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research began coverage on Harsco in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HSC traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,528. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

