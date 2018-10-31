HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,015. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $8,179,583. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

