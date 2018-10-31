HeartBout (HB) Reaches One Day Volume of $91,711.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $91,711.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.85 or 0.09508956 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

