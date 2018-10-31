Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

