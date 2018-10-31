IGM Financial (IGIFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Wednesday.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IGIFF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

