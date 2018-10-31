Insider Buying: Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Director Jarl Berntzen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CENX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 2,809,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Century Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $676.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 150.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Century Aluminum by 119.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Aluminum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

