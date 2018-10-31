Insider Buying: FFBW Inc (FFBW) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) insider Edward H. Schaefer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FFBW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. FFBW Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of FFBW worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

