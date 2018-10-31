Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $13.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $733.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,313. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $576.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus dropped their target price on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in AutoZone by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

