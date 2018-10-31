Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Insider Sells 6,969 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $191,508.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 28th, Pedro Abreu sold 6,969 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $264,334.17.

On Thursday, August 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 34,038 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,214,135.46.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.