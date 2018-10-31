Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.30% and a negative return on equity of 614.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

ICPT traded up $8.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.01. 823,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,358. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $133.74.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $352,603.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,302.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock valued at $984,488. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.